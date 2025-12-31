New Year 2026 Celebrations Across India: Fireworks, Prayers and Festive Cheer Light Up Cities From Delhi to Goa (Watch Videos)

Ayodhya (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 31 (ANI): Ayodhya witnessed a sea of devotees on Wednesday as the holy city marked the second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha of Ram Lalla at the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

On this auspicious occasion, thousands of devotees from across the country arrived in the temple town to offer prayers, filling the entire Ram Nagari with devotion, faith and spiritual fervour.

From the temple entrance to the streets of Ayodhya, the atmosphere resonated with chants of "Jai Shri Ram" as devotees gathered to seek blessings. Many pilgrims expressed that beginning the New Year with the darshan of Lord Ram holds special spiritual significance, bringing peace, positivity and divine grace into their lives.

Security arrangements were tightened across the temple complex and adjoining areas to ensure the smooth movement of devotees and maintain law and order during the large turnout.

Several first-time visitors expressed admiration for Ayodhya's transformation, cleanliness and spiritual ambience.

Sharing her experience, tourist Shreya Sawat said, "I feel very good coming here. The city is extremely clean and peaceful. I feel blessed to be in Ayodhya today, especially on Ekadashi. I pray that Lord Ram fulfils everyone's wishes in the New Year."

Another devotee, Anuja, said visiting the Ram Temple was a meaningful way to begin the year.

"We wanted to start the New Year with Lord Ram's darshan. Coming here feels divine. This is our first visit, and the spiritual energy is truly overwhelming," she said.

Anagha Gokhale, who also visited the temple, described her journey as divinely guided.

"After the Pran Pratishtha, I never imagined I would visit so soon. It is only because of Lord Ram's blessings. Ayodhya is a deeply spiritual place, and the people here are very warm and welcoming," she said.

The second anniversary of the Pran Pratishtha has further strengthened Ayodhya's position as a major spiritual and cultural centre, with devotees continuing to throng the holy city to seek the blessings of Lord Ram as the New Year begins.

The Ram Lalla idol was unveiled on January 22, 2024 at the 'Pran Pratishtha ceremony' which involved hour-long rituals in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led the ceremony.(ANI)

