Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa on Saturday said his party's government is working to integrate Ayurveda with modern science.

He said Ayurveda forms the foundation of Indian lifestyle, a principle first proven by the ancient sage Charak.

Bairwa was speaking at the inauguration of a four-day state level 'Aaroygya Mela- 2025,' where he claimed that Ayurveda not only treats diseases but also promotes overall health and wellness.

He also mentioned the state's export of medicinal plants, positioning Rajasthan as a "key centre" for Ayurveda and natural medicine.

"Ayurveda begins where modern medicine ends," he said.

"Rajasthan is not only known for its valour but also as the birthplace of health and wellness. The Aarogya Mela serves as an excellent platform for visitors to receive free consultations and in-depth information on Ayurveda and other medical systems," he said.

The BJP leader toured the exhibition, visiting various stalls showcasing Ayurvedic products, traditional medical practices, and medicinal plants.

Jaipur MP Manju Sharma also attended the inauguration ceremony.

Over the course of the four-day event, experts in Ayurveda, Yoga, Homeopathy, Unani and natural medicine will provide free consultations and treatments.

