New Delhi, Mar 30 (PTI) The Ayush Ministry has invited nominations for the Prime Minister's Yoga Awards 2022 from people and entities with exceptional contributions towards the promotion of yoga at the national or international levels.

The winners will be announced on International Day of Yoga on June 21, the ministry said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The application process is currently being hosted on the MyGov platform. The applications or nominations can be submitted only through online mode.

The awards consist of two national categories for entities of Indian origin, and two international categories for entities of foreign origin, the statement said.

The last date for the submission of entries is April 27.

An applicant can nominate or can be nominated for only one award category, that is, either the national award or the international award, it said.

International recognition and acceptance of yoga has been enabled to a large extent after the United Nations proclaimed 21 June as the International Day of Yoga in 2014.

