New Delhi [India], February 9 (ANI): Invest India's Ayush Strategic Policy and Facilitation Bureau, under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush, organised a round table conference here at Vigyan Bhawan on Thursday.

At the conference, the stakeholders in Ayush stated that Ayush is uniquely positioned to be India's soft power for the world.

Speaking on the occasion, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, secretary of the Ministry of Ayush, expressed optimism about the Ayush sector's growth, crediting the increasing number of entrepreneurs entering the field.

He highlighted the importance of Ayush expanding beyond wellness to therapeutic wellness. He underscored the need for pharmacovigilance systems to ensure Ayush product safety.

Emphasising India's substantial domestic market, Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha advocated for a focus on medical value travel and mentioned the formulation of Ayush policies in specific states.

He highlighted the abundance of skill sets, infrastructure, and teams within the Ayush sector, discussing various schemes and initiatives propelling the sector forward.

He also emphasised the roundtable's role in uniting industry leaders from Ayush drug manufacturing companies and sub-sectors like nutraceuticals and cosmeceuticals.

Addressing the vast research and development opportunities in Ayush, the Secretary urged the simplification of intellectual property rights (IPR) processes.

Tanuja Nesari, Director of AIIA, emphasised the global presence achieved through the establishment of GCTM and the transformative potential of technology in traditional medicine practices.

The roundtable convened key figures in the Ayush sector, including Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary of the Ministry of Ayush; Nivruti Rai, MD & CEO of Invest India; Tanuja Nesari, Director of AIIA, and Rabinarayan Acharya, DG of CCRAS.

Their expert insights enriched discussions on Ayush's growth and global impact. The event facilitated a dynamic audience discussion, fostering diverse perspectives.

Suruchi Mittar, Vice President of Invest India, delivered impactful closing remarks, summarising key takeaways and reaffirming a commitment to advancing the Ayush sector.

Together, these key figures played pivotal roles in exploring investable opportunities and reinforcing the sector's strategic importance.

Nivruti Rai, MD and CEO of Invest India, spoke on 'glocal': sourcing local, thinking global, and selling global. She underscored the need for India to align with the vision of 'Make in India' and 'Vocal for Local' initiatives, highlighting Invest India's pride in championing these initiatives for the Ayush sector.

The event was facilitated by Invest India's Ayush Strategic Policy and Facilitation Bureau under the guidance of the Ministry of Ayush.

The Roundtable saw the presence of CXOs and leaders from key Ayush sub-sectors such as drug manufacturing, extracts and derivatives, nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, wellness and services, etc. Companies with the largest expansion plans, global supply chains, and the highest promise of domestic or global leadership graced the event, showcasing India and Ayush as the faces of global health. The value chain was well represented in the event, with top players, right from the raw material stage to B2C players in attendance.

During the event, dignitaries representing the Ayush industry received insights and guidance on future opportunities across sub-sectors, Ayush's global importance, and, most importantly, the urge to work closely with the Ministry of Ayush and Invest India to deepen and expand their investment projects in the sector.

The emphasis was on investing in localised, high-quality supply chains, collaborating with global partners to cater to international demand, and seeking global investment in the sector's infrastructure & manpower to make it future-ready. In alignment with the Hon'ble Prime Minister's vision to 'Make in India' and be 'Vocal for Local,' Ayush was uniquely positioned to be India's soft power for the world.

The Roundtable explored various investable opportunities and themes, domestic and global regulations, awareness, trust, and evidence acceptability, as well as better global market amplification and access. The event facilitated meaningful discussions, shared best practices, and matched global demand-side themes with Indian supply-side strengths to strengthen and grow Ayush in India for the world, paving the way for global investments. (ANI)

