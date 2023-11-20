New Delhi, Nov 20 (PTI) Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Monday distributed Ayushman Bharat cards to beneficiaries at the India International Trade Fair and stressed that these play a pivotal role in ensuring last-mile delivery of free healthcare benefits to the underprivileged.

The 42nd India International Trade Fair is being held at Delhi's Pragati Maidan. The theme of this year's fair is "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, United by Trade" while that of the health pavilion is "Ayushman Bhava".

Mandaviya visited various stalls and booths at the health pavilion, which are showcasing the government's initiatives and schemes, and lauded the efforts to raise awareness through 'nukkad natak', games, quizzes and representatives of divisions imparting knowledge and answering queries.

He also took part in interactive sessions at the various health booths and stalls.

At the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission booth, Mandaviya reflected on the services and information provided to the public.

Distributing the Ayushman Bharat cards to the beneficiaries at the Pradhan Mantri Jan Aarogya Yojana stall, he said these play a pivotal role in ensuring the last-mile delivery of free healthcare benefits to the underprivileged.

The minister also urged the visitors at the Jan Aushadhi stall to buy generic drugs from these stores that are found across the country.

