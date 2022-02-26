New Delhi [India], February 26 (ANI): Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Saturday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for approving the implementation of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission with a budget of Rs 1,600 crore for five years and said that the Ayushman Bharat Health Count Number (ABHA Number) will strengthen the digital health ecosystem in India.

Taking to Twitter, the Mandaviya said, "Thanks to PM Narendra Modi ji for approving Rs 1600 crores for the next five years for the National Roll-out of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission. Now citizens of India will be able to keep their health records in one place through the ABHA number. ABHA number will prove useful for quick and quality healthcare."

"Ayushman Bharat Health Count Number (ABHA Number) will strengthen the digital health ecosystem in the country. Now the citizens will be able to access their health records anywhere in a digital way," he added.

As per the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the National Health Authority (NHA) will be the implementing agency of Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM).

Digital health solutions across the healthcare ecosystem have proven to be of immense benefit over the years, with CoWIN, Arogya Setu, and eSanjeevani further demonstrating the role technology can play in enabling access to healthcare.

However, there is a need to integrate such solutions for a continuum of care, and effective utilization of resources.

Based on the foundations laid down in the form of Jan Dhan, Aadhaar and Mobile (JAM) trinity and other digital initiatives of the government, Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) is creating a seamless online platform through the provision of a wide range of data, information, and infrastructure services, duly leveraging open, interoperable, standards-based digital systems while ensuring the security, confidentiality, and privacy of health-related personal information.

Under the ABDM, citizens will be able to create their ABHA (Ayushman Bharat Health Account) numbers, to which their digital health records can be linked. This will enable the creation of longitudinal health records for individuals across various healthcare providers, and improve clinical decision-making by healthcare providers. The mission will improve equitable access to quality healthcare by encouraging the use of technologies such as telemedicine and enabling national portability of health services.

The pilot of ABDM was completed in the six Union Territories of Ladakh, Chandigarh, Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, Puducherry, Andaman, and the Nicobar Islands, and Lakshadweep with successful demonstration of technology platform developed by the NHA. During the pilot, a digital sandbox was created in which more than 774 partner solutions are undergoing integration.

As of February 24, 2022, 17,33,69,087 Ayushman Bharat Health Accounts have been created and 10,114 doctors and 17,319 health facilities have been registered in ABDM.

Not only will ABDM facilitate evidence-based decision-making for effective public health interventions, but it will also catalyze innovation and generate employment across the healthcare ecosystem. (ANI)

