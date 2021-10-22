Agra, Oct 22 (PTI) Azad Samaj Party chief Chandrashekhar Azad on Friday demanded a CBI probe into the custodial death of a sanitation worker in Agra.

If the demand was not met, he said a protest will held in Agra.

Azad on Friday evening visited Agra and met family members of Arun Narwar, who allegedly died in the custody of police on Tuesday night.

Arun was from the Valmiki community and lived near the Lohamandi police station in Agra city.

He was accused of stealing Rs 25 lakh from the Jagdishpura police station here and died in police custody after his health deteriorated during interrogation, officials had said on Wednesday.

Talking to reporters, Azad said, "We want a CBI probe into the incident.”

Azad said he will not let injustice take place.

"Police had taken 40 people in custody and out of them, 12 were women. They were beaten up and the women were illegally taken into custody after 5 pm," he claimed.

"Why was the case registered against unidentified people, why not against the cops? That is why I want a CBI probe so that a fair investigation could be conducted," he said.

Azad further questioned, "The compensation given to the family of Arun is Rs 10 lakh and there is no surety of job while families of Vivek Tiwari and Manish Gupta, killed in similar circumstances, got Rs 40 lakh and job. Why this discrimination," he asked.

