Azamgarh (UP), Jun 6 (PTI) Samajwadi Party's candidate for the Azamgarh Lok Sabha bye-election, Dharmendra Yadav, on Monday filed his nomination papers here.

Speaking to reporters after filing his nomination, Yadav said his fight is not against any candidate, but "against those who have misled people and who speak lies in the country and the state".

Also Read | RBI Monetary Policy Meet: Here's Some of the Expectations.

"The people of Azamgarh have always given strength to the socialists irrespective of the direction of the wind. People will repeat the history here this time as well. It is my honour that I have got a chance to contest elections from a historical land like Azamgarh. The people in Azamgarh have always given strength to the 'samajwadis' (socialists)," Yadav said.

The SP candidate also said Netaji (SP patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav) had once said "if Etawah is the heart, Azamgarh is the heartbeat".

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Bag Stuffed With Human Body Parts Found in Kalyanpuri Area.

"My fight is not against any candidate. The fight is against those who have misled the people of the country and the state, lied to the people over employment, lied to the farmers, discriminated against the people by giving the slogans of Sabka Saath," Dharmendra Yadav said.

Taking a jibe at the BJP, he said "inflation decreases as soon as the election approaches".

"When the elections are around the corner, a free ration scheme is implemented, and when the elections are over, inspection starts as to which household has a cycle or electronic item. It is my honour that the people of Azamgarh have never allowed such forces to prosper here. This has been the history of this place, and this history will remain intact in Azamgarh," he said.

On allegations of 'parivaarvaad' (dynastic politics) levelled by the BJP, Dharmendra Yadav, a cousin of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister and Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav, said the "BJP should first look into dynastic politics in itself".

"Janeshwar Mishra (former socialist leader) had said that this is the struggle of 'parivaarvaad'. We have not come up with 'satta kaa parivaarvaad' (dynastic politics in power," Dharmendra Yadav said, exuding confidence that the people of Azamgarh will "uproot the opportunist forces in this election".

The Azamgarh Lok Sabha seat was vacated by Akhilesh Yadav, after he won the recent Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Karhal constituency in Mainpuri district.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)