Haridwar, (Uttarakhand) [India], December 23 (ANI): On the birth anniversary of Swami Shraddhanand, renowned Yog Guru Baba Ramdev made a significant pledge to promote the Gurukul system of education and reject the Macaulay system.

Speaking to the media, Ramdev emphasised the importance of returning to traditional values while ensuring India's educational future is aligned with its ancient wisdom.

"Today, on the birth anniversary of Swami Shraddhanand we take a pledge to establish the Gurukul system and will buycott the Macaulay system of education," said Ramdev, highlighting his belief in a traditional approach to learning.

On February 2, 1835, British historian and politician Thomas Babington Macaulay delivered his 'Minute on Indian Education,' which sought to establish the need for Indian 'natives' to receive an English education.

The Yog Guru also acknowledged the contribution of Arya Samaj in shaping modern India, adding, "In today's India, Arya Samaj has a lot of contributions to it. We have a Prime Minister who doesn't hesitate to call himself a Sanatani."

Arya Samaj is a socio-religious reform movement that emerged in India during the 19th century. Founded by Swami Dayanand Saraswati in 1875, Arya Samaj aimed to revive the Vedic way of life and counter the influences of colonialism, social injustices, and religious orthodoxy.

The movement played a crucial role in shaping modern Indian society, particularly in the areas of education, religion, and social reform.

Ramdev expressed confidence in the nation's future, stating, "We will accomplish the dream of Viksit Bharat even before 2047."

Further, Ramdev touched upon the issue of India's historical heritage, referencing RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat's destruction of temples by invaders. He stated, " It is true that invaders destroyed our temples. The decision must be taken on those pilgrimages that are of great importance to us."

Meanwhile, Addressing the Mahanubhav Ashram Shatakpurti Samaroh, RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat urged different sects to work and explain their religion to its followers as misunderstanding of religion leads to atrocities in the world.

"There have been atrocities in the world due to misunderstanding of religion. It is necessary to have a society that interprets the religion correctly. Religion is very important, it should be taught properly. Religion has to be understood, if it is not understood properly then half knowledge of religion will lead to 'Adharma'," said the RSS chief.

"Improper and incomplete knowledge of religion leads to 'Adharma'. All the oppression and atrocities happening in the world in the name of religion have happened due to misunderstandings about religion. That is why, it is required for the sects to work and explain their religion," he said further.

Earlier as well, the RSS chief urged for unity and harmony in the country, stressing that divisive issues should not be raised to create enmity, even as he highlighted the importance of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya as a symbol of Hindu devotion.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Hindu Sewa Mahotsav in Pune on Thursday, Bhagwat said, "Coming to the question of devotion. There should be a Ram temple, and it indeed happened. That is a site for the devotion of Hindus."

However, he cautioned against creating divisions. "But raking up new issues every day for disdain and enmity should not be done. What is the solution here? We should show the world that we can live in harmony, so we should have a little experiment in our country," the RSS chief added. (ANI)

