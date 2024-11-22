Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 22 (ANI): Mumbai Police investigation into the Baba Siddiqui murder case has revealed that prime suspect Akashdeep Gill, arrested in Punjab, used a labourer's mobile hotspot to communicate with key conspirators, including mastermind Anmol Bishnoi, police said.

Gill was identified as the logistics coordinator in the murder plot orchestrated by notorious gangster Anmol Bishnoi.

"In a significant development in the Baba Siddique murder case, Akashdeep Gill, arrested from Fazilka, Punjab, disclosed during interrogation how he communicated with key conspirators using a labourer's mobile hotspot. This method was employed to evade police detection," Mumbai Crime Branch said

"Gill admitted to using the hotspot of a labourer named Balwinder, allowing him to appear offline and avoid tracking. The Crime Branch is currently searching for Gill's mobile phone, which may hold vital evidence related to the case. Gill has been identified as a crucial logistical coordinator for the murder plot orchestrated by gangster Anmol Bishnoi," they said.

On November 12, Killa court in Mumbai sent Shiva Kumar, the main accused and shooter in Baba Siddiqui murder case, along with four other accused, to police custody till November 19.

Shiva Kumar and four other accused were arrested by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and the Mumbai Crime Branch from Nanpara area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich on November 10.

NCP leader Baba Siddique was shot dead by three assailants near his son, MLA Zeeshan Siddique's, office in Mumbai's Nirmal Nagar on October 12.

Police have also arrested Salman Vohra and Akashdeep Singh in connection with the murder. Vohra has been accused of financing the murder.

A gang led by jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi has claimed responsibility for the murder.

According to the information received from a senior officer of the Mumbai Crime Branch, the investigation of the Mumbai Crime Branch has revealed that after the murder of Baba Siddiqui, a big leader of Pune was also on the radar of the Bishnoi gang.

On November 16 Shubham Lonkar, the mastermind and wanted accused in the NCP leader's murder had allegedly planned to kill Aftab Poonawala, the accused arrested in the gruesome Shraddha Walker murder case, according to sources.

As per the sources, Lonkar, allegedly associated with Lawrence Bishnoi gang, continuously planned for a month in 2022 to kill Poonawala in Delhi's Saket Court.

Accused Aftab is currently lodged in Delhi's Tihar Jail number 4. (ANI)

