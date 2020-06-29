Lucknow, Jun 29 (PTI) A special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case will remain shut for two days after two lawyers tested positive for coronavirus.

According to the original schedule, former prime minister L K Advani was to depose through video conferencing on Wednesday.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Reports Highest Single-Day Spike of 3,949 Coronavirus Cases, State COVID-19 Tally Crosses 86,000-Mark.

The CBI court here is currently recording the statements of 32 accused under section 313 of the CrPC, a stage in the trial that follows the examination of the prosecution witnesses.

The mosque in Ayodhya was demolished in December 1992 by “kar sevaks” who claimed that an ancient Ram temple stood on the same site.

Also Read | Tax Earned from Petrol And Diesel is Being Spent on Healthcare, Generating Employment, Says Union Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)