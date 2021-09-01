Gopeshwar, Sept 1 (PTI) Badrinath and its surrounding areas on Wednesday witnessed snowfall, causing a sharp dip in temperature at the Himalayan temple.

The peaks around Badrinath Dham received light snow on Wednesday with the temple getting wrapped in mist, Devasthanam Board's media in-charge Harish Gaud said.

Also Read | Samsung Galaxy S21 FE User Manual Reportedly Spotted Online; Check Expected Features & Specifications Here.

It has also been raining intermittently in the lower areas making the weather chilly, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)