Baghpat (UP), Jul 18 (PTI) A school principal in Baghpat district has been accused of fatally shooting a pet dog with his licensed firearm.

A lady complainant alleged that Amit Chauhan, the principal of Gateway International School in Gateway Colony, on Wednesday night shot a dog that frequently barked at his car. The carcass of the animal was also allegedly removed by aides of the accused.

The lady filed the complaint at the Baghpat Kotwali police station on Friday.

Station House Officer (SHO) Dixit Kumar Tyagi confirmed that they received a complaint and the matter was under investigation.

