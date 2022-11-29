Gurugram, Nov 29 (PTI) Police have filed a case here on a complaint of a Bajrang Dal leader claiming that he had received a death threat for taking action against cow smugglers, an official said on Tuesday.

The complainant, Mohit alias Monu, an office bearer of Bajrang Dal's Haryana unit and member of its cow protection cell, was shot in the chest in 2019 while chasing cattle smugglers here.

Mohit claimed that on Sunday at around 6 pm he got a call on his mobile from an unknown mobile number. The caller who claimed to be a cattle smuggler abused and threatened that if ''he came on the road for the protection of animals, he would be shot like in 2019 but this time he will not be able to survive''.

An FIR was registered at IMT, Manesar police station on Monday against an unidentified caller under sections 298 (uttering, words, etc to wound religious feelings) and 507 (criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) of IPC.

“We are trying to identify the accused and are conducting raids. The accused will be arrested soon,” said inspector Subhash Chand, SHO of IMT, Manesar police station.

“The accused was saying that he is involved in cattle smuggling in his truck and dared me to stop the truck. He also claims that a truck full of animals has been sent two days ago to Punjab and the animals have also been slaughtered... I recorded all the conversation and will hand it over to police,” the complaint said.

