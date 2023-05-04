Ahmedabad, May 4 (PTI) The Bajrang Dal held a protest on Thursday in front of the Gujarat Congress headquarters against the party's Karnataka manifesto promising a ban on the outfit if it came to power in the southern state.

Polls are scheduled in Karnataka on May 10 and the results will be declared on May 13.

Some 30 Bajrang Dal workers assembled in front of Rajiv Gandhi Bhavan in Paldi area of the city and burnt an effigy having images of Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi.

Amid chants of 'Jai Shri Ram', the protesters pasted stickers that said the Congress was a "Hindu virodhi" party.

"The protest was held because the Congress has compared Bajrang Dal to the Popular Front of India (which has been banned for anti-national and subversive activities). This shows the Congress is anti-Hindu," Bajrang Dal's Ahmedabad city president Jwalit Mehta said.

In its Karnataka manifesto, the Congress has promised to ban organisations such as Bajrang Dal and PFI for promoting enmity and hatred.

Hitting back, Gujarat Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said the protest was politically motivated and Bajrang Dal never cared for Hindus in general.

"Why has the Bajrang Dal never uttered a word when Hindu schoolchildren were forced to pay high fees? Why no word about Hindu farmers suffering due to unseasonal rains? Why no protest when temples were razed in Gandhinagar?" he asked.

"This protest was politically motivated and done at the behest of the Bharatiya Janata Party in view of the upcoming elections in Karnataka," Doshi added.

