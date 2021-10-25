Bhopal, Oct 25 (PTI) Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Monday condemned the ruckus created a day earlier in Bhopal by the Bajrang Dal on the sets of filmmaker Prakash Jha's web series 'Ashram' and criticized Madhya Pradesh police for going soft on the right wing outfit.

He said the outfit was allegedly involved in the killing of office bearers of the Congress-affiliated National Students Union of India (NSUI) in Mandla district.

“I strongly condemn the attack on noted film producer and director Prakash Jha and his crew in the Old Jail premises in Bhopal on Sunday,” Singh said in a statement, and alleged that Bajrang Dal leader Sushil Surhele was a "habitual offender" who is out on bail after being sentenced in a murder case connected to a trader in Bhopal's Hamidia Road.

While talking to reporters earlier in the day, Bajrang Dal state convener Sushil Surhele had said his organisation will not allow the shooting of Ashram in Bhopal, and admitted that his activists had thrown ink on filmmaker Jha .

“What is the police administration doing? I don't have any expectations from the Mamu (apparently referring to Madhya Pradesh chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan who is fondly called Mama by supporters) and the state home minister (Narottam Mishra) but we have faith in the director general of police (DGP). He should take strong action in the matter," the Rajya Sabha MP said.

He alleged Bajrang Dal members were involved in the killing of NSUI functionaries in Mandla in 2020, adding that the district police had failed to take action, with the local SP stating they were not Bajrang Dal members.

Singh claimed he had proof that those involved in the incident were Bajrang Dal members.

If the administration fails to act on these incidents, the Congress would agitate, he warned.

Bajrang Dal activists on Sunday evening ransacked the set of the third season of web series Ashram and threw ink on its producer-director Prakash Jha after accusing him of portraying Hindus wrongly.

The windscreens of two crew buses were broken in stone pelting and one person was injured, police had said.

