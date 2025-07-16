Balasore (Odisha) [India], July 16 (ANI): Congress leaders staged a candlelight protest in Balasore on Tuesday night, demanding justice for the 20-year-old student from Fakir Mohan Autonomous College in Odisha's Balasore, who succumbed to her injuries after self-immolation.

The victim, a young woman who allegedly set herself on fire after being denied justice, succumbed to her injuries late Monday at AIIMS Bhubaneswar.

The incident drew sharp political reactions and public outrage, with the Odisha Congress unit accusing authorities of apathy and negligence.

While speaking to ANI, Odisha State Congress President Bhakta Charan Das said, "A brave girl fought against injustice. She appealed for justice to the Union Minister, Chief Minister, SP, Collector, but still no one heard her grievances... How did she set herself on fire? There are huge questions that are left unanswered..."

The candlelight protest, held in Balasore town, saw participation from several Congress leaders and local supporters.

Earlier in the day, the father of the victim claimed that his daughter did not die by suicide but was murdered. He demanded that the state government treat the case as a murder and punish all those involved.

Speaking to ANI, the victim's father said, "Everyone together forced my daughter to die. Isn't that murder? I believe it was a conspiracy because she used to raise her voice in college, and they didn't like it."

Referring to her last visit to the college principal's office, the victim's father questioned the circumstances leading to her death.

"They all conspired to force my daughter to commit suicide. Why did she commit suicide right after coming out of the Principal's room? Something must have happened inside. What happened inside? Why was she called in alone? Why wasn't I or my son called? I request the government to acknowledge that my daughter didn't die, she was killed, and everyone should be charged with murder," he said.

Meanwhile, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) will organise a protest rally on July 16 in response to the death of a 20-year-old student, who died after setting herself on fire following repeated complaints of sexual harassment by a college teacher that were allegedly ignored.

The party has also demanded Rs 1 crore compensation for the victim's family and a judicial inquiry into the incident. (ANI)

