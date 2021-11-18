New Delhi [India], November 18 (ANI): The Congress on Thursday appointed Balbir Sodhi as the President of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress.

"Congress President has approved the proposal of the appointment of Balbir Sodhi (Rani) as the President of Punjab Pradesh Mahila Congress with immediate effect," an All India Congress Committee notification stated.

The appointment comes months before the upcoming Assembly elections in Punjab. (ANI)

