Ballia (UP) Nov 19 (PTI) A police constable allegedly involved in cattle smuggling has been arrested and a probe has been ordered against five others to ascertain their roles in the illegal activity, an official said on Thursday.

Constable Deep Narayan Paswan, posted in Ballia Police Lines, was arrested by the Deoria police for his alleged role in the cattle smuggling, Ballia Superintendent of Police Devendra Nath said in a statement.

Following Constable Paswan's arrest in the case lodged in a Deoria district's police station, he was also suspended and a departmental probe has been launched against him, the SP added.

The SP said five other policemen, who were on picket and patrol duty in Ballia's various police stations bordering Mau district, have been transferred to the district police lines and a probe has been ordered to ascertain their roles too in the illegal activity.

The probe is being conducted by an assistant superintendent of police, he said.

Strict action will be taken against all the policemen who are found involved in the cattle smuggling, the SP added.

In the drive against cattle smugglers in 2020, 99 people were arrested and the Gangsters Act was invoked against 52 of them. A total of 379 animals were recovered in the drive, the SP added.

