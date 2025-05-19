Ballia (UP), May 19 (PTI) A 20-year-old woman died and her 24-year-old neighbour was hospitalised after they allegedly consumed poison while on a video call with each other here in Barki Bauli village, police said on Monday.

Station House Officer (SHO), Rasra, Awadhesh Kumar Awasthi said a case has been registered against the man on a complaint by the woman's mother alleging that he sexually exploited the woman and forced her to take her life.

According to the police, the two were in a relationship for several years, but were facing opposition from their families due to caste differences. The woman's engagement with another man was scheduled on May 22.

The two consumed some poisonous substance around 2 am on Sunday while speaking to each other over a video call, the police said.

While the woman died shortly afterwards, the man was taken to a local hospital and is undergoing treatment.

SHO Awasthi said the man has been booked following a complaint lodged by the woman's mother. Quoting the FIR, police said the man is accused of sexually exploiting the woman and mentally harassing her. It is alleged that he forced her to consume poison during a video call.

A probe is underway, the SHO said.

