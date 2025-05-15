Guwahati (Assam) [India], May 15 (ANI): Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Thursday highlighted Balochistan's Hindu heritage, Hinglaj Mata Temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas, and said that Balochistan holds "profound historical" and "spiritual significance" for Hindus.

"Balochistan holds profound historical and spiritual significance for Hindus, primarily as the sacred home of the Hinglaj Mata Temple, one of the 51 revered Shakti Peethas in the Hindu tradition. Nestled in the rugged terrains of the Hingol National Park, the temple is believed to mark the spot where the head of Goddess Sati fell, making it one of the holiest sites in Shaktism," Assam CM posted on X.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on May 15: Madhuri Dixit, Andy Murray, Zara Tindall and Ousmane Dembele - Know About Celebrities and Influential Figures Born on May 15.

"For centuries, Hindu pilgrims--particularly from the Sindhi, Bhavsar, and Charan communities--have undertaken arduous journeys across deserts to seek blessings at this shrine. Beyond its religious importance, Balochistan serves as a poignant reminder of the ancient cultural presence of Hindus in the region, long before the subcontinent's partition," he added.

The Assam CM said that the shrine is also deeply respected by the Baloch people.

Also Read | Bodoland Lottery Result Today, May 15, 2025: Assam State Lottery Sambad Thursday Lucky Draw Results Declared, Check Winners List With Ticket Numbers.

"The shrine is also deeply respected by the Baloch people, who affectionately refer to it as "Nani Mandir", reflecting a rare legacy of intercommunal reverence and shared heritage," CM Sarma said.

Earlier on April 27, the Assam CM said the Balochistan movement in Pakistan is a symbol of indigenous people's aspiration for freedom.

"The Balochistan freedom movement traces its roots to the tumultuous events of 1947-1948, when the princely state of Kalat, representing much of what is today Balochistan, sought to maintain its sovereignty after the end of British colonial rule," Assam CM posted on X.

He further said that despite initial negotiations for autonomy, the region was forcibly annexed by Pakistan in March 1948, sowing deep resentment among the Baloch people.

"Over the decades, feelings of political disenfranchisement, economic marginalisation, and cultural suppression have fueled repeated uprisings, most notably in 1958, 1962, 1973, and the early 2000s," he added.

CM Sarma said that the Baloch people, despite "inhabiting a province rich in natural resources", have long "struggled with underdevelopment and allegations of systematic exploitation" by the central government.

"The killing of respected tribal leader Nawab Akbar Bugti in 2006 marked a particularly painful chapter, reigniting demands for self-determination and justice. Today, the Balochistan movement stands as a symbol of an indigenous people's enduring aspiration for dignity, rights, and control over their own destiny -- a struggle marked by immense sacrifice, resilience, and an unbroken spirit for freedom," he said.

Shakti Peethas, also known as Sati Pithas and dedicated to the goddess Shakti. The Shakti Peetas are believed to be where the parts of Sati's body fell after being dismembered by Vishnu's Sudarshana Chakra. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)