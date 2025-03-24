Pune, Mar 24 (PTI) Lavni dance performer Surekha Punekar has requested the Maharashtra government to ban the DJ music systems at dedicated cultural centres to prevent obscene dance which she claimed is depriving traditional performers of their livelihood.

Addressing the media, Punekar showed videos of dance performances purportedly shot at Lavni kala kendras or cultural centres.

Punekar said she had written to state Cultural Affairs Minister Ashish Shelar seeking his urgent intervention.

"DJ music system should be closed at these venues. Only harmonium, tabla and artists linked to the show should be allowed to perform. Performers are facing a crisis due to the DJ system which deprives them of their source of livelihood," she said.

Punekar demanded the setting up of a separate committee for the welfare of artists performing in these cultural centres.

"The panel should decide to fix payment for artists and insure them," she added.

