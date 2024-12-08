Gonda (UP), Dec 8 (PTI) Police in this Uttar Pradesh district arrested a Bangladeshi national on Sunday in connection with an incident of theft and recovered Rs 20,000 in cash from his possession, a senior official said.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Vineet Jaiswal said Guru Prasad Tiwari, a resident of the Awas Vikas Colony in the Kotwali Nagar police station area, got a complaint lodged at the local police station regarding unidentified people breaking into his house and making off with gold and silver jewellery and cash.

During the investigation, Sub-Inspector Vipul Kumar collected evidence and arrested the accused, identified as Dalim, a resident of Chapainawabganj district in Bangladesh, from near the railway station.

The accused was carrying a fake Aadhaar card with his address showing as Swarupadaha village, Hakimpur post office in North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal.

The accused got the cash that was recovered from his possession by selling the stolen goods, police said.

According to the SP, during interrogation, the accused told police that he is a resident of Bangladesh and had entered India illegally from the neighbouring country on November 6. For five days, he managed to stay at the Howrah railway station, before boarding a train to Kanpur. As he could not find any work in Kanpur, the accused came to Gonda on November 25.

He came to the Awas Vikas Colony straight from the railway station and while looking for work, spotted a house locked near Prerna Park. In the intervening night of November 25 and November 26, he broke open the door to enter the house, stole the jewellery and cash and left for Nepal, the SP said.

The accused came back to Gonda after selling the goods in Nepal and was planning another theft, the officer added.

A case has been registered against the accused under the relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Foreigners Act, police said.

