Agartala, Mar 17 (PTI) An alleged Bangladeshi smuggler was killed during a clash with the BSF in Tripura's Unakoti district on Sunday, an official said.

BSF troops were on duty near the border outpost of Magroli in Kailashahar when they observed a group of 15-20 men approaching the border fence from the Indian side carrying suspicious articles, the official added.

Also Read | Delhi: Four Arrested for Sending Activated SIM Cards to Vietnam for Gaming, Social Media Apps.

Despite being challenged by the BSF jawans to stop, they ignored the warnings, became aggressive, and surrounded the BSF personnel on duty.

"In response to the imminent danger to life, one BSF jawan opened fire killing one of the smugglers," the official added.

Also Read | Holi 2024: Barsana's Laddoo Mar Holi Kicks Off in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura (Watch Video).

Angered by the incident, the other smugglers attacked the BSF jawan, but other personnel arrived at the scene and opened fire again, forcing the attackers to flee.

The deceased has been identified as Saddam Hussein (23) from Dastaki village in Bangladesh's Moulvibazar district.

"One BSF jawan sustained a grievous injury on his forehead during the incident and was evacuated to a nearby district hospital for preliminary treatment. His condition is currently stable," the official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)