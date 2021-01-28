Ahmedabad, Jan 28 (PTI) A Debt Recovery Tribunal (DRT) here has imposed a fine of Rs 2,000 on a senior bank official for failing to wear a mask and follow social distancing during an online hearing.

Presiding Officer for DRT-1, Vinay Goel, imposed a penalty of Rs 2,000 on Vijay Sharma, a Bank of Baroda official, on Wednesday.

The DRT is conducting virtual hearings for the last few months in view of the coronavirus outbreak.

Sharma was present as a witness in lawyer Bhavesh Suthar's office during a hearing on Wednesday.

Goel noted that he was not wearing a mask while seated and put it on only when his deposition began.

"The conduct of the witness is liable to be depreciated (sic), because he was seated in the chamber of advocate, just near him, without (wearing) proper mask," the order said.

"Many advocates have suffered due to COVID-19 and pandemic and in fact such types of litigants are responsible for their sufferings. I feel it is fair to impose a cost of Rs 2,000 on witness Vijay Sharma, Chief Manager, Bank of Baroda for not observing social distancing norms," the tribunal said.

Sharma was asked to pay the amount to the National Defence Fund within two days.

