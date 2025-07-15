New Delhi [India], July 15 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Bansuri Swaraj moved a plea seeking rejection of the civil defamation suit filed by AAP leader Satyendra Jain against her. The Rohini court has sought a reply on the plea.

Jain, in his suit, had stated that Bansuri Swaraj made defamatory remarks in an interview on a television channel in October 2023. Senior Civil Judge Gaurav Sharma sought a reply from Jain on a plea filed by Bansuri Swaraj under Order 7 Rule 11 CPC.

The Rohini court had issued a notice to Bansuri Swaraj and the news channel on November 12, 2024.

Jain has prayed for direction to the TV Channel to take down the content in question and restrain her from making further statements.

He had also filed a criminal defamation complaint against Bansuri Swaraj in the Rouse Avenue court. The same was dismissed by the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM); an appeal of the same is pending before the Sessions court.

He had claimed that these remarks were made by Bansuri Swaraj to defame him and to gain undue political advantage.

It was also stated that this statement was made in the context of the Enforcement Directorate's raid on the complainant's house, for which he is on bail, and the matter is pending before the court.

He alleged that Swaraj further defamed him by calling him 'corrupt' and 'fraud', adding that several false, malicious and defamatory allegations were levelled against him.

It was stated that the accused has played havoc with the reputation of the complainant and the smear campaign has caused a cascading effect on the complainant as husband, father, brother, friend and common member of society, apart from scarring his otherwise unblemished political reputation.

It was said that the damage and dent caused by the frivolous allegations levelled by the accused is immeasurable, as the complainant's character and reputation stand assailed not only as the elected representative and mass leader but even in his personal capacity. (ANI)

