New Delhi [India], February 11 (ANI): The Bar Council of India (BCI) on Tuesday said that the body will lodge an FIR against miscreants who have circulated false news on social media platforms about a strike call and attempted to mislead lawyers and cause harm to litigants and the institution.

The statement said that certain news circulating among advocates calling for an illegal demonstration or strike was designed to tarnish the reputation of Manan Kumar Mishra, the BCI Chairman.

"Any lawyer found to have circulated such fake news shall be proceeded for misconduct," read the BCI's statement. Lawyers are also requested not to circulate or share such fake news regarding any strike/boycott etc. on social media.

"Some unscrupulous elements are circulating fake news on social media in the shape of news published in some so-called Hindi newspaper that is not specifically clear but it is a totally fake and bogus piece of news and it is solely being circulated with an intent to mislead the lawyers of the country and to tarnish the image of Manan Kumar Mishra, Chairman, Bar Council of India," read the statement.

It is made clear that no such call for demonstration/strike has been given by the Bar Council of India for February 12, 2025 or any other day/date. The demands/requests like medical insurance, and protection of Advocate are already under active consideration before the Committee constituted by the Ministry of Law and Justice and therefore, there is no need of any agitation for this purpose.

"The only sinister motive behind such fake news of strike is to cause damage to the Institution of Legal fraternity," clarified the BCI.

There cannot be and should not be any strike, boycott or abstinence on February 12 or any day on the basis of such fake posts on the social media. Neither the Chairman nor the Bar Council of India has issued any such press-statement for strike-call, the Bar Council added.

This statement clarifying the falsity of such fake news is being circulated to all the State Bar Councils and Bar Associations of the country, so that no lawyer could be misled by the fake news on social media and every lawyer attends the court on February 12, 2025. (ANI)

