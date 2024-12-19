Bareilly (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) Residents here in Katghar locality have alleged that a "250-year-old" Ganga Maharani temple in the area has been encroached upon by a cooperative body.

Narendra Singh, a local, claimed that his ancestors built the temple around 250 years ago.

"In 1905, the temple was officially documented, and prayers continued until 1950. However, the temple's premises were later rented out by the then-priest to a committee, which employed a watchman from another community, who gradually stopped worship, removed idols, and eventually established control over the land, replacing the temple with the board of the Dauli Raghubar Dayal Cooperative Society," he said.

"We will soon submit a memorandum to the district administration, demanding the removal of the encroachment and the reinstatement of the temple," he said.

Inspector Jitendra Singh, in charge of the Kila Police Station, said the dispute is related to a committee that once managed the property.

"There were 28 trustees of the property, and some have reportedly sold portions of the land. We are trying to contact trustees. The area is under police surveillance to ensure law and order," he said.

The temple premises are reportedly filled with debris, and authorities are gathering more details about the situation, he added.

Sajid, the son of the former watchman Wahid Ali, dismissed the allegations of land grab.

"The committee has been operating here since 1976. My father started working here over 40 years ago, and we have been living here ever since. Recently, residents, including Rakesh Singh and Narendra Singh, have been claiming this site as a temple. The committee secretary has been informed about the situation," he said.

The controversy has sparked tensions in the area, with both parties refusing to budge.

