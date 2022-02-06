Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 6 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will meet MPs from the state in Delhi on Monday to discuss various projects and programmes, ahead of the presentation of the state budget next month.

Addressing the media, Bommai said, "I will also meet the legal counsels who are representing the state in inter-state water disputes. A few important decisions would be taken on the future course of action."

The Chief Minister also informed that he has sought an appointment with the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman.

"I intend to discuss the State Budget, financial condition, GST and other issues," he said.

Bommai also said that he had sought an appointment of the top brass of the party and the decision of which will be finalised later in the evening. (ANI)

