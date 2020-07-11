Kolkata, Jul 11 (PTI) The BJP's West Bengal unit on Saturday attacked the state's Trinamool Congress government claiming that the administration is not doing anything to check the growing trend of hospitals refusing admission to COVID-19 patients.

There have been allegations that several private hospitals are refuding to treat COVID-19 patients.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of Coronavirus, Third Top Civic Officer in Mumbai to Succumb to Infection.

State BJP president Dilip Ghosh alleged that the claim of the West Bengal government that there are sufficient beds for patients infected with coronavirus is untrue.

The number of beds available in the state for treating COVID-19 patients is not sufficient and more beds are required.

Also Read | BMC Assistant Commissioner Ashok Khairnar Dies of COVID-19: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on July 11, 2020.

"The government is repeatedly saying that there are enough beds in COVID-19 hospitals. But in practice, we are seeing that the patients are being harassed and turned away," Ghosh said.

Even Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had said that licenses of those hospitals which are turning away such patients will be cancelled, the BJP leader told a press conference.

"I wonder how many licenses have been cancelled so far," he said.

All super speciality hospitals should be converted to COVID treating units, Ghosh said adding that the government should consider setting up a quarantine centre in the Salt Lake stadium.

It has been decided on Friday that a portion of under galleries of the Eden Gardens cricket ground would be used for setting up makeshift quarantine facility for police personnel on an urgent basis.

Regarding lockdown, he claimed that the chief minister is taking decisions on her own and not consulting experts.

On the encountet death of UP gangster Vikas Dubey, he said when the four rape accused of Hyderabad were killed in an encounter, the entire country welcomed it.

"In West Bengal, gangsters are getting protection from the Trinamool Congress and the police cannot even register an FIR," he alleged.

Ghosh also claimed that the state government had not evinced any interest in using solar energy though the Centre is keen on utilising renewable energe resources. PTI dc

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)