Kolkata, Jun 14 (PTI) BJP MP Abhijit Gangopadhyay was admitted to a private hospital here on Saturday after he complained of uneasiness, an official of the medical establishment said.

Gangopadhyay (63), a former judge of the Calcutta High Court, was undergoing treatment at the CCU of the hospital, he said, adding his condition is stable.

"He felt some uneasiness and was admitted to the hospital today. Tests are being conducted to evaluate his condition. He is stable and is under the observation of a team of doctors," the official said.

Gangopadhyay, who resigned as a judge of the Calcutta High Court in March last year, later joined the BJP and won the Tamluk Lok Sabha seat in West Bengal in the 2024 polls.

