Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 13 (ANI): West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday regarding the vandalisation of Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh's Siraiganj city.

The Chief Minister urged for talks with Bangladesh government to ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice and future attacks on cultural and historically significant sites are not carried out.

"I am writing to express my deepest anguish over the incident of vandalisation of a historic ancestral house of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Siraj, Bangladesh. Tagore frequented the place repeatedly in his lifetime, and many of his finest works were conceived or written while he was there. The poet's creativity was intertwined with his association with his ancestral estate in an intimate manner. What has been vandalised is not a mere house, but a towering fountain of creativity in our subcontinent," read CM Banerjee's letter.

Calling the incident unfortunate for "national pride and cultural legacy," the CM said that it is an attack on "our sensibilities, our cherished treasures, and our common nostalgia."

"During the Swadeshi movement, the poet could raise his fine voice against the Partition of Bengal to reach all the people. For people of Bengal, this attack is an onslaught on the commonly held legacy of Tagore. The invaluable treasury of Bengali language and literature owes significantly to the majestic contributions of Tagore," the CM said in the letter.

The Bengal CM urged the PM to take up the matter with the Bangladeshi government, "so that no stone is left unturned to bring to justice the perpetrators of this heinous and mindless act."

Earlier, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge also wrote to the PM, underlining the vandalism of Tagore's statue as an issue of national interest. Kharge also raised concerns over the US Centom Commander calling Pakistan a "phenomenal counter terrorism partner"

"There are two incidents on the international stage which are extremely worrying for us, and Vandalism of the ancestral house of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the author of 'Amar Sonar Bangla' - the national anthem of Bangladesh, in Sirajganj, Bangladesh," Kharge's letter read.

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and Bharatiya Janata Party leader Sambit Patra have also condemned the incident.

"Shocking and Unacceptable. A violent mob in Bangladesh has desecrated the ancestral home of Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore, the iconic Kutchery House in Shahjadpur, shattering windows, destroying property, and raising hateful slogans, all under the silent gaze of Mohammad Yunus's government. This is far beyond mere vandalism, it is a premeditated hate crime, an attack on the civilizational spirit and cultural heritage of Bharat," CM Dhami's post read.

Tagore's ancestral house was reportedly vandalised a few days ago and has been temporarily closed to visitors until further notice. (ANI)

