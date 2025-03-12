Kolkata, Mar 12 (PTI) West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday said the state has emerged as a front-runner in receiving concrete big industrial investment intentions.

Citing a report published by the central government's Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), the CM claimed Bengal has surpassed all the states in attracting (big) corporate industrial investment intentions in 2024.

This comes two days the state topped the list in MSME manufacturing industries and also recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country.

"Glad to share that we are now in the top grade of the country in the big industries sector also. We have been at (the) country's top level in the MSME sector for some years; now we are a big achiever in big industries too," Banerjee posted on X.

"According to the latest report published by the Government of India, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), West Bengal has been a front-runner State, and in the very top bracket among all States, in receiving concrete big industrial investment intentions," she added.

The Bengal CM said, "DPIIT Annual Report 2024-25 shows that, in terms of attracting (big) corporate industrial investment intentions, we have surpassed almost all other States in 2024. We have been among the top three in India. This is over and above our MSME achievements."

"Needless to mention that in 2025, we have since had the most impressive Bengal Global Business Summit, and records are being further made," she added.

Banerjee on Monday said the state topped the list in MSME manufacturing industries and also recorded the highest percentage of women-headed establishments in the country.

Citing the recently published findings of the 'Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises' conducted by the National Statistics Office (NSO), Banerjee highlighted Bengal's outstanding performance in multiple sectors.

"Happy to share that the recently published findings of the ‘Annual Survey of Unincorporated Sector Enterprises' conducted by the National Statistics Office, Government of India, once again establish Bengal's top position in MSME manufacturing industries and, simultaneously, our women's wonderful performance there," Banerjee posted on X.

