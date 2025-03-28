New Delhi [India], March 28 (ANI): A day after Union Home Minister Amit Shah raised the issue of 'Bangladeshi infiltrators' coming in from Bangladesh and introduced the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, Bharatiya Janata MP Praveen Khandelwal slammed the West Bengal government on Friday for not cooperating on the issue, urging them to "rise above politics and fulfill its responsibility towards integrity and security of the country."

"This is a big threat to the security of the country. This bill will definitely stop intruders from entering India, and the Bengal government should also rise above politics and fulfill its responsibility towards integrity and security of the country," the BJP leader told ANI.

Talking about the statement made by Union Home Minister, Khandelwal added, "Yesterday in the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah very clearly explained the stand of the West Bengal government on intruders."

He further questioned why "so many intruders" enter through West Bengal, and praised the recently passed Immigration and Foreigners Bill.

Earlier on March 27, Union HM Amit Shah slammed the Trinamool Congress in Parliament, saying that Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas enter India through West Bengal and fencing work of 450 km is pending because the state government is not giving land for it.

Replying to the debate in Lok Sabha on the Immigration and Foreigners Bill, 2025, which was later passed by the House, Amit Shah also expressed confidence that the BJP will win next year's assembly polls in West Bengal.

He alleged that Aadhar cards are issued to illegal migrants from Bangladesh in a district of West Bengal and they then travel to other parts of the country.

Amit Shah also targeted Congress on the issue of illegal migration in the country.

"Whether Bangladeshi infiltrators or Rohingyas, earlier they used to enter India through Assam when Congress was in power. Now they enter India through West Bengal where Trinamool Congress is in power. Who issues them Aadhaar cards, citizenship?" Shah asked.

All the Bangladeshis who have been caught have Aadhaar cards from 24 Parganas district. You (TMC) issue Aadhaar cards and they come to Delhi with voter cards... In 2026, the BJP government will be formed in West Bengal and we will put an end to this," he added.

Talking about the 450 km of fencing which is pending, he said, "Whenever the process of fencing is done, the ruling party workers indulge in hooliganism and religious sloganeering. The fencing work of 450 km of border has not been completed because the West Bengal government is showing mercy to the infiltrators...our border with Bangladesh is 2216 km. Out of that, 1653 km has been fenced."

Amit Shah also said India is not a 'Dharamshala' and those who pose a threat to the national security will not be allowed to enter the country. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)