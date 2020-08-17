Kolkata, Aug 17 (PTI) The West Bengal government on Monday launched a COVID Patient Management System to deal with admission and treatment-related issues at the hospitals.

Addressing a press conference, Chief Secretary Rajiva Sinha said the system has been started with three COVID hospitals in Kolkata, and in another week 84 hospitals in the state will be brought under its purview.

Also Read | Jammu And Kashmir: Terrorists Attack CRPF Bunker in Nehama Area of Kulgam District, 1 Jawan Injured.

Further, he said the state has made provisions to provide oxygen support at all the beds in the COVID hospitals.

Oxygen support will be available in all the 11,775 beds now, Sinha said.

Also Read | Fire Breaks Out Plant of Nandolia Organic Chemicals in Palghar, One Dead.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)