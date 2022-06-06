Kolkata, Jun 6 (PTI) West Bengal on Monday reported 53 new COVID-19 cases, six less than the previous day, with the tally rising to 20,19,686, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll remained at 21,205 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Thirty-nine more people recuperated from the disease since Sunday, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,98,069.

West Bengal now has 412 active coronavirus cases, up from 398 on Sunday, the bulletin said.

At least 4,816 samples have been tested for the infection in the last 24 hours, it added.

