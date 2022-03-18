Kolkata, Mar 18 (PTI) West Bengal on Friday reported 62 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the tally to 20,16,737, a health department bulletin said.

One more person succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours, pushing the toll to 21,193.

As many as 141 patients recovered from the disease since Thursday, taking the total number of COVID-19 recoveries to 19,94,455 people, the bulletin said.

West Bengal currently has 1,005 active COVID-19 cases.

The state had reported 94 fresh COVID-19 cases and one one fatality on Thursday.

A total of 18,795 samples were tested during the day taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 24,582,155.

The positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

