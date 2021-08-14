Kolkata, Aug 14 (PTI) The tally in COVID-19 in West Bengal rose to 15,37,890 on Saturday as 705 more people tested positive for the infection, while 15 fresh fatalities pushed the toll in the pandemic in the state to 18,291, a health department bulletin said.

Also Read | Jammu and Kashmir: The Baghliar Hydro Electric Power Project Dam in the Ramban District of … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

North 24 Parganas district again registered the highest number of new cases at 88, followed by Kolkata at 82 and Darjeeling recorded the third highest figure of infection on a day at 79, it said.

Also Read | BHU UET, PET 2021 Registration Begins Today, Candidates Can Apply Online at bhuet.nta.nic.in.

Darjeeling and Nadia both topped the list of single day fatalities with four deaths, followed by Jalpaiguri which registered three deaths. Two deaths were reported from North 24 Parganas district, the bulletin said.

It said the state now has 10,078 active COVID-19 cases, down by 31 from the previous day.

Altogether 15,09,521 people have recovered from the disease to date, including 721 in the last 24 hours.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 98.16 per cent.

The bulletin said West Bengal has so far tested over 1,63,44,033 samples for COVID-19, including 43,320 in the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate stood at 1.63 per cent.

A 4,45,166 people were vaccinated on Saturday taking the cumulative vaccination figure to 3,37,66,547, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)