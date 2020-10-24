Kolkata, Oct 24 (PTI) West Bengal on Saturday reported the highest single-day discharge of 3,753 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of recovered people to 3,02,340, the health department said in a bulletin.

The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 3,45,574 after 4,148 people tested positive for the disease, while 59 fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 6,427, it said.

The number of active cases is now 36,807.

In the last 24 hours, 44,724 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin added.

