Kolkata, April 2: The COVID-19 tally in West Bengal mounted to 5,89,922 on Friday, as 1,733 more people tested positive for the infection, the highest single-day rise this year, a health department bulletin said.

The death toll rose to 10,335 after four more people -two each in Kolkata and Howrah- succumbed to the disease, it said. Kolkata reported the highest number of fresh cases at 513, followed by North 24 Parganas at 331.

At least 550 people were cured of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 5,71,895. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients currently stands at 96.94 per cent, the bulletin said. Lockdown in Maharashtra Cannot be Ruled Out If Current COVID-19 Situation Prevails: CM Uddhav Thackeray in Address to State.

West Bengal now has 7,692 active cases. Altogether 92,25,351 samples have so far been tested for COVID-19 in the state, including 26,986 on Friday, the bulletin added.

