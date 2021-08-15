Kolkata, Aug 15 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 death toll climbed to 18,303 on Sunday after 12 more patients succumbed to the virus, while 673 fresh cases pushed the tally to 15,38,563, a health department bulletin said.

The state now has 10,030 active cases, and 15,10,230 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 709 since Saturday.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Engineering Student Stabbed to Death in Broad Daylight by Unidentified Assailant for Refusing To Take Lift.

North 24 Parganas district reported the highest number of single-day deaths at three, followed by two each in Kolkata, Howrah and Nadia, it said.

The fresh cases include 85 from North 24 Parganas, 77 in Kolkata and 71 in Darjeeling.

Also Read | 7th Pay Commission: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar Announces 11% DA Hike for Govt Employees, Pensioners from July 1.

Altogether, 1,63,87,157 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal thus far, the bulletin added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)