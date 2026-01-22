Shares of Waaree Energies Limited (NSE: WAAREEENER) jumped sharply in early trade on Wednesday, January 22, after the company reported strong Q3 FY26 earnings. The stock was trading at INR 2,565, up INR 146 or 6.04% on the National Stock Exchange. The Mumbai-based solar module and cell manufacturer posted a robust 118% year-on-year rise in Profit After Tax (PAT) for the December quarter. Revenue from operations more than doubled to INR 7,565.05 crore in Q3 FY26, compared with INR 3,457.29 crore in the same period last year. Strong execution, higher capacity utilisation, and rising demand for solar solutions boosted investor sentiment. Stocks to Buy or Sell Today, January 22, 2026: Hindustan Petroleum, Eternal and Bank of India Among Shares That May Remain in Focus on Thursday.

