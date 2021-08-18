Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) West Bengal's COVID-19 tally rose to 15,40,258 on Wednesday as 646 more people tested positive for the infection, while seven fresh fatalities pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 18,325, a health bulletin said.

As many as 660 more people were cured of the disease, taking the recovery rate to 98.18 per cent.

The state now has 9,715 active cases, while 15,12,218 people have recovered from the disease to date.

West Bengal has thus far tested 1,64,94,077 samples for COVID-19, including 44,044 in the last 24 hours, it said, adding the positivity rate stood at 1.47 per cent.

The state has so far vaccinated 3,49,31,229 people, including 3,49,079 on Wednesday.

