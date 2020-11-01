Kolkata, Nov 1 (PTI) West Bengal on Sunday reported the highest single-day recovery of 4,053 COVID-19 patients, taking the total number of those cured to 3,33,990, the health department said in a bulletin.

The state also registered 59 more coronavirus deaths since Saturday, pushing the toll to 6,900, it said.

Also Read | Who Is Harpreet A De Singh, The Alliance Air CEO? Know About India’s First Woman Pilot to Head an Airliner.

The tally rose to 3,77,651 with 3,987 fresh cases in the past 24 hours.

West Bengal now has 36,761 active cases, the bulletin said, adding, the discharge rate has risen to 88.44 per cent.

Also Read | BJP Leaders in North MCD Are Looting Rs 1400 Crores of House Tax Money Every Year, Says AAP Leader Durgesh Pathak.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)