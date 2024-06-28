Kolkata, Jun 28 (PTI) The Special Task Force (STF) of West Bengal Police on Friday arrested one person from Chennai for his alleged links to banned Bangladesh-based terror outfit Shahadat-e al Hiqma, an official said.

The person, identified as Anwar Sheikh, was working as a mason in Chennai.

"We are bringing him back to Kolkata. Today, we produced him in a court in Chennai and secured a transit remand," the official said.

Sheikh's name surfaced after grilling five arrested people of the same outfit, including a computer science student.

The five were arrested in West Bengal last week.

Preliminary investigation revealed that all these arrested men were recruiting youths for the terror outfit, the official said.

