Kolkata, Sep 1 (PTI) The COVID-19 discharge rate in West Bengal reached 83.04 per cent on Tuesday after the state recorded the highest single-day recovery of 3,346 patients, the health department said.

On Monday, the discharge rate was 82.49 per cent.

The death toll due to the disease mounted to 3,283 after 55 more fatalities were registered from different parts of the state, the bulletin said.

West Bengal's coronavirus tally also went up to 1,65,721 as 2,943 new cases of infection were recorded.

The number of active cases is now 24,822.

Since Monday, 43,738 samples have been tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal, the bulletin said.

Trinamool Congress MP Khalilur Rahaman has tested positive for the virus, family sources said.

