Kolkata, Nov 3 (PTI) The COVID-19 death toll in West Bengal crossed the 7,000-mark to reach 7,013 on Tuesday after 56 more people succumbed to the disease, the health department said in a bulletin.

The total number of recoveries reached 3,42,133 after 4,058 people tested negative for the infection.

Also Read | Delhi Reports 6,725 Coronavirus Cases in Past 24 Hours, Highest Single-Day Spike So Far.

The bulletin said that 3,981 fresh positive cases reported from across the state pushed the tally to 3,85,589.

The number of active cases currently is 35,443, it said.

Also Read | Power Cut in Punjab: Residents Face Electricity Outage as Coal Runs Out of Stock Due to Suspension of Goods Supply Trains Over Farmers’ Protest.

Since Monday, 44,176 samples were tested for COVID-19 in West Bengal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)