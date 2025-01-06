India News | Bengaluru-based Cybersecurity Firm Named as 'major Player' in Asia Pacific 2024 List of Vendors

A Bengaluru-based global forensics driven cybersecurity company has been named in Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 list.

Agency News PTI| Jan 06, 2025 10:38 PM IST
India News | Bengaluru-based Cybersecurity Firm Named as 'major Player' in Asia Pacific 2024 List of Vendors

Bengaluru, Jan 6 (PTI) A Bengaluru-based global forensics driven cybersecurity company has been named in Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 list.

SISA, headquartered in Bengaluru, has been recognised as a 'Major Player' in the 'IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific Managed Security Services 2024 Vendor Assessment', according to a press statement issued by SISA on Monday.

IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of technology and service suppliers in a given market, added the statement.

Dharshan Shanthamurthy, Founder & CEO of SISA, said "In today's era of expanding attack surfaces and increasingly complex, AI-driven threats, businesses require security solutions that are not only proactive and effective but also enable them to focus on growth."

According to him, SISA spent over 18 years building expertise across the Asia/Pacific and MEA regions, delivering an AI-powered MXDR solution that empowers organisations to stay ahead of evolving threats.

