Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 19 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from Bengaluru Central, PC Mohan, on Monday requested companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, to consider implementing work-from-home arrangements for employees due to the city's continued rainfall to mitigate the impact of rainfall on employees and businesses in the "Silicon Valley of India."

Taking to platform X, Mohan posted, "All companies in Bengaluru, including Infosys, must declare two days of work from home due to rains."

The appeal comes as Bengaluru experienced severe waterlogging due to intense rainfall, prompting Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar to express his deep concern over the situation.

"Deeply concerned by the havoc caused by relentless rains in Bengaluru. I've continuously been in touch with the concerned officers and closely monitored the situation. As always, I remain committed to Bengaluru - working around the clock to address challenges and ensure relief. I will personally visit the BBMP War Room and flood-affected areas to take stock on the ground. Let us be clear: the issues we face today are not new. They have been ignored for years, across governments and administrations. The only difference now is - we are working to solve them, not with temporary fixes, but with long-term, sustainable solutions. To my fellow Bengalureans - I am one among you. I understand your concerns, I share your frustration, and I assure you of my commitment to resolve them, " he said in a post on X.

The city's infrastructure struggled to cope with the heavy rainfall. Visuals from the Silk Board Metro Station showed severe waterlogging. The Silk Board area, a major traffic hub, is severely affected, causing commuters inconvenience.

Other areas, including Shanti Nagar bus stands and Kanteerava Stadium, also face problems due to heavy rains. Waterlogging has been reported in several low-lying areas, disrupting daily life. The city's notorious traffic congestion has worsened due to waterlogging, with numerous tree branches falling and vehicles breaking down.

Residents expressed frustration and helplessness, calling for immediate civic action to address the city's infrastructure issues.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for several areas across Karnataka, including Bengaluru. More rain is expected in the next two days, bracing the city for further disruption. Authorities are working to mitigate the impact of the waterlogging.

Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara on Monday asserted that the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), which has been replaced by the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), was making efforts to tackle the severe waterlogging affecting several areas of the city, which saw heavy rainfall.

The state minister said that the actual problem was the deposition of leaves, paper, and other litter on the road in one place, which led to clogging.

"There is a flood (waterlogging). That is why the opposition is criticising. BBMP should take all measures to correct the situation here, and it is being done... I have been observing it for the last two or three days, and leaves and papers are lying on the road. It all gets deposited in one place, BBMP is taking action," Parameshwara told reporters here.

According to a statement released by the CMO, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will visit the rain-affected areas this evening to listen to the grievances of the people affected by the rain and, along with officials, will try to resolve the problems while inspecting Bengaluru city.

The city's woes led the BJP to criticise the Congress government in the state, accusing it of not being able to manage the state.

"Bengaluru has been turned into Venice after just one spell of rain. The Congress's apathy has ruined Silicon City. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar have no vision for this global city other than using it as an ATM to fill their coffers," said BJP leader Amit Malviya in a post on X.

BJP leader R Ashoka criticised the Deputy CM Shivakumar, who is also the nodal minister for Bengaluru development, accusing him of being more interested in politics than governance.

"What Karnataka Congress promised: Brand Bengaluru, What Karnataka Congress delivered: Beach Bengaluru. Part-time Bengaluru Development Minister DK Shivakumar, if you are done with your brother DK Suresh's Milk Union Elections, kindly give some time to Bengaluru," he posted on X. (ANI)

