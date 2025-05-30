Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 30 (ANI): A pro-Kannada activist was on Thursday arrested for allegedly setting fire to a photo of actor Kamal Haasan near Havanur Circle in Karnataka's Bengaluru, police said on Friday.

According to Bengaluru Police officials, the activist Ravikumara (33), a Namma Karunada Yuva Sene member, was caught disrupting traffic and disturbing residents on Thursday.

They said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against him under Sections 270 and 283 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023.

The incident comes after recent controversy surrounding the actor's reported remark that "Kannada is born out of Tamil."

The statement by the actor has led to several protests in Karnataka by the Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations.

Earlier on Friday, Kamal Haasan responded to the protests and calls for a boycott of his upcoming film, Thug Life.

Speaking to the media outside the DMK party headquarters in Chennai, he said, "It is a democracy. I believe in law and justice. My love for Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, and Kerala is true. Nobody will suspect it except for those who have an agenda. I've been threatened before too, and if I am wrong, I would apologise; if I'm not, I won't."

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) announced a ban on the release of Thug Life in the state, citing the actor's remarks on the Kannada language.

Sa Ra Govindu, KFCC representative, said that they have decided to ban the release of Kamal Haasan starrer 'Thug Life' in Karnataka as they stand firmly with Karnataka Rakshana Vedike and other Kannada organisations for their demands of halting the release of the film until the actor issues a pubic apology.

Speaking to the media, the KFCC representative said that Kamal Haasan has not yet issued an apology for hurting the sentiments of the Kannada people during his promotional event in Chennai.

"When there is pressure, I have to do. Even Karnataka Rakshana Vedike were present; whatever they say, we should do it. Even they would speak about it. Definitely, there is no 'Sorry' term being specified anywhere by Kamal Hassan. We will surely not release the film. We (KFCC) will stand with Rakshina Vedike and other Kannada organisations," he said.

On Wednesday, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah criticised Kamal Haasan for his remarks, saying he was unaware of Kannada's "long-standing" history.

"Kannada has a long-standing history. Poor Kamal Haasan, he is unaware of it," the Chief Minister said.

Thug Life, directed by Mani Ratnam, also stars Trisha Krishnan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles. (ANI)

